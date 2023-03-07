Canterbury police call out power line tampering, ask the public to speak up

Police said the incidents put residents at risk of electrocution. Photo / Duncan Brown

Local police have asked the Canterbury public to step up their efforts to report instances of power line tampering after an increase in incidents.

Senior sergeant Roy Appley said the incidents that police were aware of put residents at risk of electrocution.

According to Canterbury police, power company Orion has experienced an increase in people “intentionally tampering” with its regional network.

The results of people tampering with cabling and other equipment have left potentially live wires hanging, or jutting from the ground, Appley said.

“These people may not realise that they are putting the lives of the public at risk.”

Appley said it was only a matter of time before a person, or even an innocent member of the public, is injured due to offenders’ actions.

“If you see anyone acting suspiciously around power poles and lines, please ring 111 immediately,” Appley said.

Residents who spot damaged power equipment can also ring Orion’s 0800 number, which operates day and night.



