Police are attending an incident at a property in North Canterbury.

A police spokesperson confirmed to the Herald that officers were at a residential property in Hawarden and attempting to engage with the occupants after receiving a report of a disorder about 6pm.

“There is not thought to be any threat posed to residents in any of the surrounding properties.”

