A microlight pilot who landed in foggy conditions and refuelled with a passenger on board faces a fine of up to $6500.

On the morning of July 25, 2023, the pilot flew a microlight aircraft from his home airstrip to Rangiora aerodrome, which was enshrouded by fog.

On Tuesday, a Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) prosecution in the Christchurch District Court ended with the conviction of the pilot.

Judge Lynch convicted the man on one charge of operating an aircraft in a careless manner, and also found the pilot guilty of fuelling an aircraft while a passenger remained onboard, applying a total fine of $6500 for both charges.

The Civil Aviation Rules require that, for safety purposes, this type of flight must be done with good visibility. Despite the aerodrome being fogged in, the pilot flew on, landing and refuelling.

Three pilots witnessed the landing, with one estimating flight visibility in the area where the aircraft landed and taxied in was about 150 metres, as noted in the Summary of Facts.

“This represents approximately 10 per cent of the required flight visibility minimum of 1500 metres.”

The pilot later agreed he should not have landed but said he was unaware that refuelling with a passenger aboard was prohibited by the rules.

CAA deputy chief executive Dean Winter says the conviction highlights the importance of operating safely as set out in the rules of operation within the Civil Aviation Act 1990.

The fundamental objective of the act and the associated Civil Aviation Rules is to set minimum standards of safety to ensure those operating aircraft, along with members of the public using aviation services, are kept safe, to the extent that is possible in aviation.

”Pilots have a significant responsibility in ensuring aviation safety,” said Winter.

”Though the outcome of this incident was fortunate, the conviction and severity of the financial penalty serves as a reminder of the importance of adhering to regulations. We urge all pilots to recognise the significance of these rules and to comply with them diligently.”