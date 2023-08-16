A Canterbury man has died after a branch fell on his head while trimming trees last night.
Emergency services were called at around 6.30pm on Drain Rd in Leeston, a small town 42km south of Christchurch.
Two ambulances from St John were called out to the rural property.
Police arrived to find a 60-year-old man had died.
The Herald understands the man was trimming trees in the dark in what has been described as adverse weather conditions.
While trimming, a branch landed on his head and killed him.
The death has been referred to the coroner.