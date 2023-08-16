Police found a 60-year-old man who had died while tree trimming. Photo / Archive

Police found a 60-year-old man who had died while tree trimming. Photo / Archive

A Canterbury man has died after a branch fell on his head while trimming trees last night.

Emergency services were called at around 6.30pm on Drain Rd in Leeston, a small town 42km south of Christchurch.

Two ambulances from St John were called out to the rural property.

Police arrived to find a 60-year-old man had died.

The Herald understands the man was trimming trees in the dark in what has been described as adverse weather conditions.

While trimming, a branch landed on his head and killed him.

The death has been referred to the coroner.