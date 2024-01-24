Canterbury crash: Emergency services rush to Twizel-Omarama Road

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on Twizel-Omarama Road, Waitaki near Twizel this morning.

The two-vehicle crash occurred about 10.19am.

A police spokesperson told the Herald that initial indications suggest there are injuries.

“The road is currently blocked. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.”

Fire and Emergency Shift Manager Bailey Wells said multiple crews from Twizel, Omarama and Otematata are responding to a vehicle collision on Twizel-Omarama Road in Waitaki.

Wells said crews are working to extricate multiple people who are trapped.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson was notified of the crash on Twizel-Omarama Road in Omarama at 10.19am.

“We currently have a first response unit, a prime doctor and an ambulance on scene and other vehicles on the way.”