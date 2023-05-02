Travel troubles in the capital, Chirs Hipkins toches base with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and more heavy rain on the way in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A regional council allegedly drove their illegally modified utes into oncoming traffic while chemical spraying, sparking a potential WorkSafe investigation.

Environment Canterbury faces a host of concerning claims relating to spraying activities, including staff wearing inadequate PPE and unsafely storing their chemicals, the Herald can reveal.

The regional council announced at the end of March that all chemical spraying in the region had been stopped due to an “incident”.

At the time, Environment Canterbury said WorkSafe had learned of the incident in January and got in touch to bring it to attention.

However, correspondence between the two authorities, obtained by the Herald, shows the incidents appear to be multiple - with allegations made about how council staff would approach spraying.

An email sent by WorkSafe on March 22 outlined a number of issues raised with the Government agency, starting with the claim that utes used for spraying had been modified with a seat allowing staff to sit at the back of the truck.

Staff were allegedly sitting in the ute’s rear and spraying chemicals while the ute was moving - despite utes not being legally certified to operate in such a manner.

WorkSafe also took issue with allegations staff had been driving the ute, with staff sitting in the back, and spraying while in high-speed zones with vehicles “often partially on the road”.

There had also been claims that the utes had, at times, also been operating against the flow of traffic - with staff spraying the roadside or ditch while sitting in the illegally-modified section of the truck.

The agency then inquired whether allegations that the chemicals glyphosate and triclopyr had been sprayed by staff not wearing adequate PPE, were true.

Finally, issues were raised about health and safety concerns surrounding the way Environment Canterbury was storing its chemicals.

WorkSafe said it had been advised the regional council was storing its chemicals in unsafe manners and volumes, as well as the site not providing appropriate lighting and signage.

Beneath each allegation, between three and 10 questions were provided for Environment Canterbury to answer in order to clarify its operations.

The email reveals that WorkSafe had spoken with Tony Higgison - involved in Environment Canterbury’s Health, Safety and Wellbeing department on March 17.

A reply was sent by email from the department’s manager, Lisa Van Der Plas seven days later, confirming the council had placed a “high priority” on providing answers and evidence to the allegations.

“A stop work notice in relation to the allegations is being implemented today,” said Van Der Plas.

“[This is] so we can gather the information and be assured that our work practices are sound and appropriate and our people safe and healthy.”

The Herald approached Environment Canterbury for comment on the allegations, to which a spokesperson responded by saying the spray season had largely finished and would be commencing again later this year.

“We proactively issued a region-wide stop work notice while we undertook an internal review,” the spokesperson said.

It was clarified in its public statement in March that Environment Canterbury was not under investigation by WorkSafe and that the agency was simply making inquiries.

According to Environment Canterbury’s website, the local body is allowed to use the two chemical formulas of glyphosate and triclopyr to control weeds.

These chemicals were found by an independent study to be fit for purpose and had no better alternatives.

Approaching the method of spray for Environment Canterbury depends on the portion of land which requires weed control. Helicopter “spray booms” are used for large-scale fairway spraying.

Ground methods include using a spray unit that’s hitched to a truck or tractor, but will commonly apply weed control measures to stopbanks, berms and tracks with a handheld spray gun.

Typical PPE for Environment Canterbury staff carrying out spray work includes overalls, gumboots, gloves, eye protection and when applicable, respiratory protection.

It also claims to focus on spraying during dry and calm conditions, uses herbicides only in recommended concentrations and will store and dispose of products “correctly”.

Federated Farmers’ Mid Canterbury president, David Acland said he considered the regional council’s decision to halt all chemical spraying processes as “very reactionary”.