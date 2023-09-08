Police impounded two motorcycles from the Comancheros gang on Thursday.

Police impounded two motorcycles from the Comancheros gang on Thursday.

Police have impounded two motorbikes from the Comancheros gang as part of a nationwide crackdown on gangs.

Canterbury road policing manager Inspector Natasha Rodley said police had searched several properties in Christchurch and South Canterbury on Thursday as part of Operation Cobalt.

“Police investigators recently identified anti-social road user behaviour by members of the Comancheros gang. We have no tolerance for this offending and will act without hesitation.”

Police impounded two motorbikes that were sought for “sustained loss of traction” offences. Inquiries were ongoing and charges were being considered, she said.

The Comancheros have taken over the Rebels MC’s old Christchurch gang pad. Photo / George Heard

“Yesterday’s operation is part of the ongoing disruption of unlawful activity by organised crime groups through Operation Cobalt. Police are committed to holding offenders to account for criminal activity and to disrupting gang activities.





“We welcome information from anyone who has concerns about gang activity in their community. We rely on the eyes and ears of everyone who can help reduce the harm in our communities.”

The Herald earlier revealed the Comancheros had enveloped the Rebels gang in Christchurch, bolstering its ranks with their once-rival members.

A photograph obtained by the Herald showed former patched Christchurch Rebels member Jarrad Singer in Comancheros colours.

The Rebels MC has operated out of a fortified headquarters in an industrial cul-de-sac in the eastern suburb of Woolston in recent times.

After the sudden patching over, its large “Rebels MC Christchurch” sign, with the gang’s Confederate flag, grinning skull and 1% symbol, was swiftly taken down from the heavily secured, high-fenced building.

A large sign was then erected declaring, “Comanchero Motorcycle Club” and the gang’s insignia.

Former Rebels MC Christchurch gang member Jarrad Singer has patched over to the Comancheros and is seen wearing his new gang colours in this picture. Photo / Supplied

It’s understood police in Canterbury are keeping close tabs on the development.

“We are aware of the development and are monitoring the situation,” Detective Inspector Greg Murton earlier said.

Comancheros gang member numbers have been low in Canterbury in recent times.

The gang didn’t appear to have had a specific pad or clubhouse before now.

In May, a posse of Rebels rolled south to Timaru and straight into the much-envied clubhouse of old bikie gang, the Devils Henchmen.

Armed with shotguns, it’s understood they took over the gang pad and kicked out their southern rivals.

Within hours, a Rebels flag was draped from the top-floor balcony sparking days of tense activity in the South Canterbury town, with police on high alert.

However, over the next few days, the Henchmen brokered a deal to sell the property to the council for more than $1 million, which resulted in the red-faced Rebels being booted out and the buildings being demolished by bulldozers.

The patching over is understood to have been a humiliation for the Rebels, an outlaw motorcycle club that originated across the ditch and is among the biggest in Australia.

The Rebels and Comancheros have always had close links in New Zealand, particularly Rebels MC Christchurch president Luke Mathers and former Comancheros national acting commander Seiana Fakaosilea.

The relationship between Fakaosilea and Mathers dates back to when they both lived in Queensland. Police Operation Cincinnati revealed Fakaosilea was delivering large quantities of methamphetamine to Mathers.

New Zealand police launched Operation Cobalt last July to respond to a spike in intimidating behaviour and violence by gangs in the first half of the year.

Since then, the police have seized hundreds of firearms and laid thousands of charges in court, as well as confiscating commercial quantities of drugs and large sums of cash.

Anyone with concerns about suspicious activity in their neighbourhood is asked to contact Police on 105, or 111 if there is an immediate danger. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Sam Sherwood is a Christchurch-based reporter who covers crime. He is a senior journalist who joined the Herald in 2022, and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.