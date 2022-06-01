Video has emerged online of the driver choosing to drive a vehicle with a smashed window. Photo / Supplied

Video has emerged online of the driver choosing to drive a vehicle with a smashed window. Photo / Supplied

A school bus driver has reportedly been stood down from a Rolleston route on the back of complaints from parents.

Video has emerged online of the driver choosing to drive a vehicle with a smashed window.

As the driver takes a sharp corner, glass can be seen spilling on to the road and into the bus itself.

Parents have commented it is not the first incident, with reports of children getting thrown from their seats and suffering bruising.

A spokesperson for Go Bus said they take complaints about drivers seriously and are conducting an investigation into the matter.

They said they are working through the appropriate process with the driver.

Newstalk ZB understands the driver has been removed from the service.

The Ministry of Education also confirmed it is investigating the incident.