Cantabrians split over cannabis; in full support of euthanasia

Cantabrians appear to have been split over whether or not cannabis should have been legalised.

Data released by the electoral commission shows Banks Peninsula (50.1 per cent), Christchurch Central (52.5 per cent) and Christchurch East (53.2 per cent) electorates all had a majority "yes" vote.

Ilam and Wigram were both "no" electorates with 56.6 per cent and 52.9 per cent opposed respectively.

The Selwyn electorate appears to have been the most strongly opposed to the legalisation of cannabis, with 38.5 per cent in favour and 61.4 per cent opposed.

The Waimakariri electorate was of a similar mind, with 39.2 per cent in favour and 60.7 per cent opposed.

This compares to the national result of 50.7 per cent opposed and 48.4 per cent in favour.

It was a different story with the End of Life Choice bill, for which all Canterbury electorates voted "yes".

Selwyn had the largest majority in favour with 69.4 per cent.

This was closely followed by Christchurch east with 68.7 per cent.

65.1 per cent of people voted to legalise euthanasia across the country.