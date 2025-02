Multiple police cars chase a stolen sports car through the Hunters Plaza shopping centre in Papatoetoe. Video / Bob Snibbuts

Police are investigating after firefighters discovered cannabis while battling a blaze in a vacant Auckland home.

A police spokesperson said they were called to the empty house on Bridge Ave in Te Atatū South at 9.40pm on Wednesday.

“There were no reports of injury, however it was reported two people were in the area at the time.”

They said the fire was extinguished and further investigation found “evidence of the cultivation of cannabis” in the home.