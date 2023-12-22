Cannabis raid: Drugs found in child’s cot in Hawke’s Bay

Hawke’s Bay Police located 15 kilograms of cannabis and a substantial amount of cash during a series of search warrants in Napier and Hastings on Friday. Photo / NZ Police

A baby’s cot was one of the places police discovered a large portion of $300,000 worth of cannabis on Friday morning after search warrants were conducted in Napier and Hastings.

Detective Senior Sergeant John McCarthy, Eastern District CIB Services Manager, said the raids were conducted in light of information regarding large-scale cannabis dealing in Hawke’s Bay that had links to the local Mongrel Mob.

Besides the 15 kilograms of cannabis, McCarthy said a substantial amount of cash was also seized.

Three people – two men aged 28 and 30 and a 24-year-old woman – have been arrested and charged with possession of cannabis for supply and will appear in Hastings District Court on January 3.

A 24-year-old man has also been charged with possession of MDMA for supply and will appear in Napier District Court on January 9.

“These arrests are the result of a significant amount of work by the officers working in Eastern District’s Organised Crime Group, who are absolutely focused on targeting and combating the distribution of illicit drugs in our communities by gangs,” McCarthy said.

“We encourage anyone with information about drug activity in their neighbourhood or community to contact Police.”

He said anyone with further information could share it anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.