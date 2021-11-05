Cancer teen Jemima Gazley legacy boosted with Wellington Phoenix auction

Jemima Gazley died of brain cancer last month, after raising money for research into a cure. Photo / Supplied

Wellington Phoenix is auctioning off two playing kits to boost the funds raised by "selfless" teenager Jemima Gazley, who died of brain cancer last month.

Diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour known as DIPG in February, 15-year-old Jemima spent the last few weeks of her life raising funds for a cure for her particularly deadly form of childhood brain cancer.

Knowing she herself would not benefit from the research, she left behind a legacy of more than $700,000 – including her own life savings – raised through a Givealittle page in the ten days before she passed away on October 12.

Two auctions launching at 3pm yesterday on Trade Me will see signed Phoenix 2021/22 playing jerseys sold to the highest bidder.

Funds raised will be added to Jemima's incredible legacy, all to be donated to the ongoing work of Australian researcher Dr Matt Dun, who lost his own daughter to the same disease in 2019.

The jerseys went on sale at 3pm on Friday. Photo / Trade Me

Wellington Phoenix general manager David Dome said the club would draw on Jemima's strength as it prepares to open another season in Australia due to Covid.

"Jemima and her bravery had touched the hearts of everyone here at the club," Dome said.

"We wanted to do something not only to honour her memory, but to help raise awareness about brain tumours and to raise funds to assist in finding a cure for this terrible disease.

"We know our fans are keen to get their hands on our new season playing kits, and these two jerseys up for auction are one of only several currently in existence – with the exception of the actual playing kits being worn on opening night."

Jemima Gazley was farewelled by friends and family in Wellington last month. Photo / Supplied

Jemima's dad Oliver Gazley said the club's gesture meant a lot to the family.

"The continuing support of Jemima's Wish and Matt Dun and his research gives us purpose and keeps Jemima's legacy front and centre," he said.



"DIPG is a disease that many of us have never heard of - we certainly had not. The continuing awareness of this cancer is Jemima's wish and it is our focus.

"We are blessed to have so many supporters to help grow that awareness and raise money to help Matt find a cure.

"We thank the Phoenix family for this incredible gesture and wish them good luck for 21/22 season, especially the women's team for their first season in the big league."

Next month both the men's and women's side of Wellington Phoenix will wear black armbands for the first double-header match on Fri December 3, in honour of Jemima Gazley.

The signed home and away kits are both listed on Trade Me until 7pm Nov 14. At midday on Saturday they had both already received bids of around $800.