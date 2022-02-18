Voyager 2021 media awards
Cancer sufferer Johnny, 8, wants to donate savings to Starship Hospital

6 minutes to read
Johnny Raphael wants to donate his bag of money to Starship Hospital so there's more beds for sick kids, like him. Photo / Michael Craig

Kelly Makiha
By
Kelly Makiha

Multimedia Journalist

Johnny Raphael is only 8 but he's saved up a bag of Christmas and birthday cash and coins and is finally ready to spend it.

He wants to give it to Starship Hospital so they

