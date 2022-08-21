Hamish, Heather and Eoin Cameron from Waikanae Law.

The Cancer Society Wellington is running a free wills campaign this September, partnering with local solicitors waiving their fees to provide a free will writing service.

The campaign coincides with Wills Month, a campaign traditionally promoted by the legal profession.

In Kāpiti, Waikanae Law has committed to writing free wills for the first 10 people through their doors who mention the Cancer Society campaign.

"We got an email out of the blue from the Cancer Society Wellington and thought it was a good idea for people to prioritise doing their wills," Hamish Cameron said.

"They're a wonderful organisation, they do incredible work and cancer is widespread.

"They say one in three people know someone who's had it – so we're very pleased to be able to support them in this slightly unusual way.

"It's a very practical way to help them."

The Cancer Society believes the Free Wills campaign is an ideal opportunity to encourage people to make a will and also to promote leaving gifts in wills.

"The purpose of this campaign is to raise awareness about the need for wills, to assist people who can't afford a will but who might otherwise make a will/leave a gift to a charity and to promote leaving a gift to Cancer Society Wellington (which includes Kāpiti)," the Cancer Society said.

Leaving money to an organisation or charity in your will (such as the Cancer Society) is called a bequest.

This can be given as a specific amount (large or small) or a percentage of your remaining property.

Hamish said, "Bequests are very easy to write into your will.

"Many people specify which charity they want to leave gifts for and we find their charity number – it's as simple as that."

Waikanae Law does basic wills for a fixed price with Hamish saying the problems associated with not having a will can often be bigger and more complicated.

"The language used is very particular to avoid complications later on which is why we promote professionally drafted wills.

"Will kits from Whitcoulls might cost $30 but the potential problem of the will not being acceptable can cause problems."

While the Cancer Society is hoping to promote leaving bequests to them in your will, there is no obligation for you to leave Cancer Society Wellington a gift in your will.

"The Cancer Society is very clear that there is no obligation to leave money to them if you come to us for a free will during this campaign, but I think they hope that you will consider it.

"Over the last few years, it's been hard for charities like this to raise funds so it's great to be able to support them in this way."

To get a free will this September contact Waikanae Law at (04) 902 5088 or email info@waikanaelaw.co.nz.

Other solicitors participating in the campaign include WCM Legal, TMF Lawyers and Cameron Lawyers.

For more information on the Free Wills campaign visit www.yourwillcancerwgtn.org.nz/free-wills-month.