Can I go to ... Puketapu Park in Hawke’s Bay?

Japji Sidhu, 5, from Taradale with her family at newly opened Puketapu Park. Photo / Paul Taylor

A popular park that was previously inundated by silt and debris as a result of Cyclone Gabrielle has been given a new lease on life, and it’s been done just in time for summer.

When the Tūtaekurī River burst its banks on February 14, the Hawke’s Bay settlement of Puketapu bore the full brunt of the flooding, causing widespread devastation and subsequently decimating much of Puketapu park’s facilities.

Ten months later, Hastings District Council (HDC) announced the area is now open to the public, albeit with a couple of small jobs still to be completed.

HDC said that getting the park ready for summer took “a huge amount of work”, and plenty has gone on behind the scenes from the council, local community members and contractors, and Hawke’s Bay Regional Council (HBRC).

“Following Cyclone Gabrielle, initial clean-up efforts, handled by the silt and debris taskforce, focused on fallen/damaged trees and waste removal. This work transformed a previously inaccessible area behind the playground into new grass, expanding parkland space,” the council said.

After most of the clean-up was completed, HDC said efforts began to reopen the park facilities, including replacing fences and the BBQ, repairs to the toilet, carpark, and playground, and reinstating power and water supply to the park.

While the park and playground facilities are open, the toilet block still remains closed due to delays in getting parts. Temporary facilities will be available for use during the Christmas/New Year period while the repairs continue.

HDC said it hopes to have these facilities operational in early January.

“Further restoration works, including the cricket pitch and archery area, will follow in 2024,” HDC said.

Puketapu is no stranger to immense cyclone recovery efforts.

Those hungry after a day of play should stop in at the Puketapu, a popular pub and community hub that reopened in late June.

The destroyed Puketapu Bridge is also set to be rebuilt by about mid-2025.

