Hawke's Bay's popular Mangatutu Hot Springs are sourced from a natural hot waterfall. Photo / DoC

The Mangatutu Hot Springs in Kaweka Forest Park was spared the full destruction of Cyclone Gabrielle, and is the ideal spot for a hot soak this summer.

Department of Conservation (DoC) acting operations manager Kathy Houkamau said there had been small changes to the configuration of the access road due to the carnage, but the hotspot is open.

About 90km northwest of Napier, the springs and campsite are a popular and largely natural attraction in Hawke’s Bay and one of the few places left to enjoy thermal pools for free.

DoC warned visitors last year to not engage in drunken revelry after acts of vandalism had them contemplating closing it.

You can access the area through Makahu Road.

When travelling the route, Hawke’s Bay DoC said to apply extra caution to the river ford in particular, as conditions have changed since Cyclone Gabrielle.

River levels are also subject to change, so check for closure on Hastings District Council’s roadworks updates.

Extra caution is also needed when driving due to the narrow and windy nature of the gravel road and a 4WD with good ground clearance is recommended.

As you reach the end of Makahu Rd, 500m from the springs and camping area, is “The Gums” parking area and shelter.

A short, steep track descends from the campsite to the hot springs.

These man-made tiered hot pools are fed by thermal springs. The water trickles down a riverside bluff where it is channelled into two pools.

Don’t be alarmed if you are greeted by someone in the nude, as swimsuits are not a requirement.

The campsite is usually a good starting point for tramping, hunting or day walks up the Mohaka River. However, Houkamau said the campsite and river is closed this summer as a result of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Fortunately, you can still overlook the river, as the pools have a great view.

According to DoC Hawke’s Bay, the Mangatutu Hot Springs were “no less attractive in pre-European times than they are today”.

Māori settlements were located near the springs Ngāti Mahu and Ngāti Hinepare on the Puketitiri side of the Mohaka River, and Ngāti Hineru on the river’s true left.

The upper Mohaka River contained renowned eeling grounds, and transient camps were established during the eeling season by tribes from as far away as Taupō.

