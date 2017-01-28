In response to a request under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act (LGOIMA) about the initial investigation into the social media posts, a council spokeswoman said he has since resigned.

"I also advise that the staff member has resigned due to a conflict of interest between his private interest and his council role," the spokeswoman said.

She said the investigation found the former manager breached the council's social media policy.

"A reprimand was issued for breach of Council's Social Media Policy [by commenting on Facebook as a representative of Council - when referring to the Matamata Aerodrome and campsite and the inappropriateness of some of the employee's comments]."

The council was also investigating "further potential breaches" of council policy made by Haimona in his capacity as campground manager.

Haimona said previously that the accommodation offers were to stay at his home - not at the council-owned camping ground - calling it "just Kiwi hospitality".

Posts he made on a backpacking Facebook site included: "Just putting it out there if any backpackers need sum where FREE YES FREE to stay this Friday pm me. I live on the Matamata aerodrome i Manage the Matamata aerodrome campsite. All I ask in return is that u have drinks with me and get drunk lol [sic]."

The campground has been closed to the public during the peak summer holiday season while council officials investigate the latest complaint.

A date to reopen the camp has not been set.

Matamata in rural Waikato is home to the Hobbiton movie set, which draws thousands of Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit fans to the region every year.

Earlier this month, Barnes said that she was concerned about the fresh allegations about the then-camp manager.

"I take this as a very serious matter.

"It's an employment issue, and we're under way with dealing with the complaint.

"We are very concerned."