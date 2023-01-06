MetService National weather: January 7th - 8th

Roughly 20-30 “bedraggled campers” were hunkered down inside a Great Barrier Island primary school last night after a storm cut off ferry services and flights to and from the remote destination.

And while the weather has improved, it’s not yet known if the school will be needed again tonight, Great Barrier Island Local Board chair Izzy Fordham said this afternoon.

Thunderstorms and heavy rain continued to batter the country today, with lightning and downpours set to continue for most of the country into this evening and tomorrow.

The MetService issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Canterbury, Otago and Southland lasting until late this evening.

Heavy rain warnings remain in place for the Coromandel, Bay of Plenty and Nelson regions, with rain watches in force for Gisborne and Marlborough.

Roads were closed due to slips and felled trees across the Coromandel Peninsula with the subtropical storm bearing down over the past three days, but most had since reopened by earlier today.

On Great Barrier Island, Fordham said, “Mulberry Grove [School] kindly opened up their building and staff room to accommodate the bedraggled campers - poor things. They seem to be in good spirits, from what I’ve heard.

“I understand that locals have been helpful as well. That generally is the case.”

A rain & thunderstorm update.



North Island:



🌧️ Rain & showers today for most...some heavy



🌩️ Threat of thunderstorms & heavy showers tomorrow



South Island:



🌩️ Showers & thunderstorms today...some intense



🌧️ Showers eastern/upper parts tomorrow pic.twitter.com/kPvgfVTExX — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) January 5, 2023

Those whose departures were delayed have been “scrambling” to leave today, with ferry service now restored and airlines hoping to do the same, Fordham said. It’s not yet known how many campers will remain this evening, or if those staying have since booked alternative accommodations.

There have been no reported slips or flooding in the area, Fordham told RNZ earlier today.

For residents, the travel setback has hardly been a shock, she told the Herald.

“It’s a damn nuisance from [visitors’] perspective, of course, but it’s not uncommon.”

The wind has dropped quite a bit and the rain has eased since yesterday, but a persistent low, hazy mist continues to make it difficult for aeroplanes to take off and land, Fordham said.

However, at least one plane had been successful this afternoon, she said.

Severe thunderstorms for South Island

MetService issued severe thunderstorm warnings for parts of the South Island this evening, with rainfall rates of up to 40mm an hour possible in Canterbury.

There is also a threat of electrical storms for inland Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Gisborne, Taranaki and parts of Wellington, MetService said.

Heavy rain was expected to fall until noon today in Tasman, the Richmond, Bryant and Westland ranges, Marlborough Sounds and the Rai Valley.

Right on cue, scattered thunderstorms have started developing about parts of the South Island, and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued. Take care out there. https://t.co/GZIq9J48pw For Severe Thunderstorm Watch details pic.twitter.com/W52nP23mM8 — MetService (@MetService) January 6, 2023

Coromandel inundated

Torrential rain and gale-force winds continued to batter the region yesterday, with flooding and slips choking roads and leaving communities unable to travel in or out.

Yesterday evening, the Thames-Coromandel District Council warned of further flooding and road closures as high tide hit the already-drenched Coromandel Peninsula.

“With such a large amount of rain, high tide at 7pm this evening and again at 8am tomorrow morning will likely cause further flooding and additional road closures are likely.”

Across the district, 206 properties in Whangamatā and 22 properties in Tapu have recorded power outages.

Colville Rd south of Paparoha near Coromandel town has a number of slips. Photo / Brent Purcell

Thames Coromandel Civil Defence controller Garry Towler told Newstalk ZB more than 100mm of rain had fallen on the region overnight which meant the region had had more than 400mm of rain since Wednesday.

However, the hope was things were starting to ease.

Ahead of a looming high tide, Towler said, “If we get through that I think fingers crossed that the Coromandel will be open for business, albeit tenuously.”

A slip blocks 309 Rd as the weather got worse across the Coromandel Peninsula. Photo / Shanx Paarman

There was still debris and trees covering roads across the district, including the Tapu-Coroglen and 309 Rds that linked east to west Coromandell which roading crews were now clearing. Several arterial roads were still affected by flooding.

Towler said while residents proved resilient yet again the situation was complicated by thousands of holidaymakers in the region, many of whom were in tents.

A lot had decided to pack up and go home.

“We will welcome them back next week when the sun comes out.”

Tauranga music festival washed out

Juicy Fest Tauranga was officially called off at the last minute with organisers citing safety concerns by the weather system over Tauranga after the team spent the night onsite.

“It is simply too dangerous to host the event with the weather conditions.

“The Health and Safety of our patrons, crew and artists is our highest priority.

“We are heartbroken, this was expected to be one of our biggest shows of the tour,” the organisers posted on Facebook.

At this stage the Palmerston North, Auckland and Whangarei events were still on track to go ahead.



