A subtropically charged storm is expected to lash the top of the North Island today, with campers fleeing holiday hotspots and thousands of concertgoers getting refunds. Image / MetService

Thousands of campers and concertgoers are facing holiday disruptions as a subtropical storm approaches the top of the country, with Auckland in for a thrashing from this morning.

Skies darkened and the wind ramped up yesterday as the first tropically charged storm of 2023 bore down on the top half of the North Island.

Rain is expected to start falling in Auckland at 9am and keep falling until Thursday with wind gusts of up to 90km/h in exposed places.

Ferry services to Pine Harbour are being replaced by shuttles due to the adverse weather conditions, Auckland Transport alerted.

Almost all campers abandoned their summer beachside holiday at one Far North campground as strong winds started damaging tents and gazebos yesterday.

Impactful weather will affect the upper North Island on Wednesday with heavy rain and strong winds.



Northland, Auckland, and the Coromandel will see periods of heavy rain, with amounts possibly exceeding 100 mm in parts of Northland.



Easterly winds may gust to 75 km/h or more. pic.twitter.com/ovpZW4q70f — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) January 3, 2023

The Summer Haze Matakana concert on Wednesday was cancelled with concerns for the safety of organisers and concertgoers amid warnings from Civil Defence and MetService.

Concert director Alex Turnbull said organisers would be refunding the “several thousand” tickets sold, with headline act Fat Freddys Drop having to “stand down the bedazzled” planned for the show.

In Northland, where many have headed for their annual summer holiday, the rain is expected to arrive overnight and fall for 30 hours non-stop.

The region is under a heavy rain warning from 1am tomorrow, with up to 250mm of rain expected in areas, while Auckland, Coromandel, Bay of Plenty and Nelson are under heavy rain watches.

Heavy Rain Watch issued for Auckland, Bay of Plenty, Coromandel, Great Barrier Is, Nelson https://t.co/NfDMvCnbed — MetService Severe Weather Info (@MetServiceWARN) January 3, 2023

Meanwhile, a strong wind watch has also been issued for Auckland, Bay of Plenty, Coromandel, Great Barrier Island, Northland, Taihape, Taranaki, Taumarunui, Taupo, Waikato and Waitomo.

Along with the fierce wind and deluges threatening flooding and slips, large swells of up to 6m are also expected to make seaside conditions hazardous on the North Island’s eastern beaches.

Thames Coromandel District Council yesterday warned the thousands of holidaymakers visiting the region to prepare for the deluge.

“Hatch a wet weather plan, especially if you are camping,” said Civil Defence controller Garry Towler.

Strong Wind Watch issued for Auckland, Bay of Plenty, Coromandel, Great Barrier Is, Northland, Taihape, Taranaki, Taumarunui, Taupo, Waikato, Waitomo https://t.co/NfDMvCnbed — MetService Severe Weather Info (@MetServiceWARN) January 3, 2023

Whangaruru Beachfront Camp and Motel owner Robynne Cooper said she witnessed a heartbreaking exodus of campers over the past 24 hours.

“Our campground is almost empty. They’re driving out in droves,” said Cooper.

Earl Adams of Earl’s Paradise Camp in Whangapoua, Coromandel, said dozens of campers left Tuesday morning.

“It’s pretty wild here, trees are all about the place. My gazebo just got blown to shreds.”

Adams was disappointed the storm was driving the post-Covid rush of travellers away but had expected it with the forecasts.



