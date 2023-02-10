Trainee referees Sam Kees, left, Kylie Harris, and referee Rob Rush are backing the #RespecttheRef campaign aimed at stopping the abuse of match officials. Photo / Supplied

Grassroots rugby in Northland has long been beset by a multitude of problems— from a lack of funding and facilities to a stagnant or dwindling number of players, coaches and administrators.

Add to that abuse of referees which has long become a blight on the game throughout New Zealand. Ahead of the 2023 rugby season kickoff, the Northland Rugby Union is today launching a #RespecttheRef campaign that aims to eliminate the abuse of match officials and to create a positive behavioural change throughout the region.

The campaign follows longstanding abuse of match officials in grassroots rugby across New Zealand. NRU said when individuals were immersed in the passion and pace of a game of rugby, it could be hard to remember that referees were human too.

#RespectTheRef focused on the stories referees have to tell, with the hope of reminding others they were community members and volunteers who were committed to supporting the game in Northland, NRU said.

Gavin Benney, seen here running the touchline, quit coaching and refereeing after sideline abuse. Photo / Michael Cunningham

“I personally wanted to get into refereeing because I saw that there was a massive shortage of referees in my area. I have a 9-year-old and he had games called off because there haven’t been any referees. I identified that there was a need and thought I could give back to the community” Trainee referee Kylie Harris said.

Other referees who are involved in the campaign said they referee because they love the game and wanted to support their local community.

“As spectators, players, managers, coaches, volunteers, and community members, we all have a part to play in advocating for positive behaviour at rugby games in Northland, and this includes being respectful and appropriate towards match officials,” they said.

NRU chief executive Cameron Bell said his staff worked closely with the Northland Rugby Referees Association (NRRA) and it became apparent many of their referees were the target of negative behaviour at rugby games.

“Our Northland referees are so passionate about rugby in Northland and have spent years volunteering their time to support community rugby, so it was disappointing to hear about some of the abuse they experienced during matches.

“With #RespectTheRef we want to advocate for positive rugby experiences for all, including our referees. We hope that others will join us in showing respect to our match officials this rugby season and beyond,” he said.

In 2018, former police officer Gavin Benney decided to quit coaching and refereeing over what he called the “never-ending abuse of whistleblowers and players”.

During his time refereeing, Benney said he had been called a cheat and other hateful things so many times by “bitter, twisted people” that “lived their failures through club rugby”.

He said at the time it was a sad indictment on the game that a group which he was a part of set up sideline behaviour protocols at kids’ rugby and tried to do the same at senior level.

Sideline abuse is also hindering NRU’s ability to recruit new referees.

NRRA, servicing a large geographical area from Wellsford to Kaitaia, is calling for new referees for this season, after a difficult time last year dealing with injuries and illness.



