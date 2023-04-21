Howard Jones, the owner of Naismith & Jones store between 10th and 11th Avenue and neighbouring business owner Gaylene Dovaston, who owns Industrial Footwear & Safety store discuss the upgrades.

Ongoing disruptions from roadworks on one of the city’s main arterial routes are having a “devastating” impact on businesses, owners say.

One Tauranga business owner says they have lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in income as a result of the disruptions, while another says their takings are down 70 to 80 per cent.

Two other Cameron Rd business owners say they have only “survived” because of their loyal customers.

It comes after retailers complained in December that the controversial roading project was “killing” businesses in the area.

The council says it is aware of the issues the works are creating and is working to get the work completed so that those effects do not continue for any longer than they have to.

The work is being carried out to make the road safer and provide more ways to travel, with changes including a part-time, peak-hour bus lane, and a two-way cycleway.

About 3km of underground sewer pipes and connecting properties and side streets were also being upgraded. The upgrades are part of the multimillion-dollar infrastructure project that started in September 2021.

Stage one of the project, expected to cost $97.5 million, is on track to be finished by the end of the year, the council says.





Cameron Rd roadworks between 10th and 11th Avenues. Photo / Alex Cairns

Naismith & Jones owner Howard Jones said the project was “very frustrating” and businesses needed some certainty about when the work would be finished.

“As a small business owner between 10th and 11th Avenue, my staff and I have had to put up with a lot every day, including lots of barricades near our front entrance, as well as the dust and noise.”

Jones said he was initially told the disruption would last no longer than three months when it started in November.

Industrial Footwear & Safety owner Gaylene Dovaston said the business was only surviving “because of the loyalty of our customers”.

Howard Jones and neighbouring business owner Gaylene Dovaston. Photo / Alex Cairns

Dovaston understood many businesses in the area had lost customers due to the lack of parking and some had closed.

“We never expected the upgrade to take this long. It’s already been six months.

“We feel there is good communication between the retailers and the construction workers but it would be nice to know the end date for this to all be finished.”

Dovaston said she believed creating bus lanes would not encourage more people to use public transport.

“Tauranga is not Auckland. I think they are trying to put us into the same box.”

Computer & Mobil Repairs owner Pawan Kumar said some days his store had no customers and takings were down 70 to 80 per cent.

“If the council needs proof of that, I can send them receipts. It’s heartbreaking for my wife and I as we have built our business up over the past four years.”

Kumar and his wife used to both work in the store but now she worked elsewhere to help keep some regular money coming in.

“They have taken away some parking spaces to make garden beds. That’s not good for retail businesses who rely on foot traffic and people who just want to pop into the store to get what they need quickly.

“It’s a waste of money. If people can’t find a park they go elsewhere.”

Cameron Rd roadworks between 10th and 11th Avenues. Photo / Alex Cairns

Another Cameron Rd business owner, who asked not to be identified, said that, since the works started, he had suffered losses in the “hundreds of thousands of dollars”.

“But there is no use complaining any more as the council doesn’t listen.”

A cafe owner, who asked not to be identified, said the loss of customer parking spaces, as well as constant noise and dust from the construction works were having a “devastating” impact on her business.

“The noise affects customers sitting both outside and inside and it is driving lots of customers away.

“We have to clean the dust off our tables and chairs every day and close our doors to try to stop the dust blowing inside. We have even had some customers complaining about dust getting on their food. I’m concerned because that’s a health issue.”

The owner said to try to offset an estimated turnover loss of 35 to 40 per cent she had been offering some loyal regular customers the use of her and her staff member’s paid parking for free.

“I don’t understand why the construction work cannot be done at nighttime. I’d also like to know when this work will be finished.”

Tauranga Business Chamber chief executive Matt Cowley said the works had caused major disruptions for adjacent businesses that have lost trade because of customer access issues and the general disruption.

“It’s a polarising project. Some of our members are strongly against it, while others see the eventual merits in easier access into the city centre as the Te Papa peninsula intensifies.

“Either way, it’s difficult to watch businesses struggle and everyone is looking forward to the roadworks’ completion.”

He said the chamber encouraged businesses to continue sharing their views with the council so, where possible, concerns could be raised with contractors.

“As the project is well under way, we are also focused on advocating on behalf of our Cameron Rd members to ensure works are completed as quickly as possible.”

Tauranga City Council commission chairwoman Anne Tolley said it was “very much aware” of the issues the works were creating.

“It’s important to recognise, however, that this is a very significant project that will future-proof both the underground services along Cameron Rd and the corridor itself so that it will support the increasing population living in the Te Papa peninsula and the surrounding suburbs over the coming decades.

“Inevitably, that does involve some short-term inconvenience, and we understand the effects this is having on the way businesses along this section of Cameron Rd can operate. We fully appreciate the need to get this essential work completed, so that those effects do not continue for any longer than they have to.”

Tolley said the commissioners were engaging with affected business owners on a continuing basis.

Council network safety and sustainability manager Anna Somerville said this was “one of Tauranga’s most critical infrastructure projects” designed to enable future growth across the city.

She said reasons for the delays included Covid-19, workforce and resource availability, and bad weather.

“Improvements to our roads are essential to ensure we maintain a safe and efficient road network for the benefit of all residents and road users. Typically, works on this scale on a main transport corridor only happen once every 20 to 30 years.”

Sommerville said the council had been working on this project with Cameron Rd businesses for years.

“A key focus has been finding ways to meet customer parking and delivery requirements. For example, we have already altered some parking on side streets to cater for customer use by adding time limits.

“We’re adding more crossings for pedestrians and cyclists and providing bike racks, seating and planting to create places people will want to spend time in. Part-time bus lanes in both directions during morning and evening peak hours are designed to make travelling by bus more reliable.”

She said at off-peak times and at weekends vehicles could park in these lanes. Bus stops would also be improved.

The design plans, which included an indication of where garden beds would be placed, were made publicly available in March 2021 and shared with businesses.

Sommerville said the council and the Cameron Rd Joint Venture (CRJV) contractors worked closely with business owners and residents to mitigate the impact of the works as much as possible, including altering the timing of the works, signage, customer access to premises and measures to reduce noise and dust.

“Council and the CRJV will continue to keep businesses informed of all construction activity directly impacting them and work with them to mitigate any concerns.

“The commissioners have previously made onsite visits to talk to many business owners and the project is on track to be completed at the end of December.”