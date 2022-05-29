A person has been seriously injured after being hit by a bus on Cameron Rd this morning.

Cameron Rd has reopened after a person was hit by a bus this morning.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the incident between 19th and 20th Ave about 7.15am.

A St John spokesperson said it received a call to an incident on Cameron Rd, Tauranga at 7.16am today.

One ambulance and one rapid response vehicle responded to the scene. One patient was treated and taken to Tauranga Hospital in a serious condition.

Cameron Rd was closed for a time this morning with diversions in place.

Earlier, a reporter at the scene said traffic was being diverted down 20th Ave away and there were two stationary buses in the cordon.

"The cordon is right in front of the hospital. Traffic is building up on Cameron Rd heading into town," she said.