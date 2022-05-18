Cambridge stabbing: Accused pleads not guilty to charges

Emma Nelson entered not guilty pleas to the four charges she faces after an alleged stabbing at a Cambridge Indian restaurant earlier this month. Photo / Christine Cornege

A person arrested after a triple stabbing at a Cambridge Indian restaurant has entered not guilty pleas to the charges.

Matthew Richard Nelson, who identifies as Emma Nelson, made a brief appearance via audio-visual link in the Hamilton District Court today on three charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and one of intentional damage.

One of the victims is Nelson's ex-partner.

Court documents allege Nelson entered the Sahara Indian Restaurant through a rear door and stabbed a man and woman who were working in the kitchen.

A customer who tried to intervene also suffered knife wounds, the police summary said.

Nelson, 31, was charged with wilful damage after she allegedly walked out of the restaurant and threw a chair at the front windows, smashing them.

The victims were now recovering from their injuries.

Nelson's counsel, Glenn Dixon, today entered not guilty pleas to the four charges but indicated that the matters were likely to resolve.

Judge Glen Marshall remanded Nelson in further custody to reappear in August.