Call for Government to support reform of apartment living legislation

The Unit Titles Act is the current legislation governing the management and running of thousands of apartments. Photo / Mark Mitchell

National's housing spokeswoman Nicola Willis wants Government support for a bid to amend the Unit Titles Act, which she says will make higher density living more attractive.

The Unit Titles (Strengthening Body Corporate Governance and Other Matters) Amendment Bill, under Willis, may get its first reading in Parliament this week, depending on the progress of other bills on the Order Paper.

Willis said the legislation currently governing the management and running of thousands of apartments is not fit for purpose and a "headache" for owners and prospective buyers.

Issues include the disclosure regime for seismic issues, a subject keenly felt in Wellington's market, and the management of long-term maintenance plans.

"This reform is an attempt to cut through some of that, make it simple, professionalise the governance and management of unit title dwellings, ensure conflict of interests are declared and properly managed", Willis said.

Labour's Election 2020 Manifesto said it would review and modernise the Unit Titles Act.

But it's unclear whether or not Willis has the Labour Government's support for her Members' Bill.

Last week Willis wrote to Associate Minister of Housing Poto Williams, who has the responsibility for the Unit Titles Act, seeking her support.

Willis argued it was a ready-made vehicle for delivering on Labour's election commitment.

"We need to make apartment living more attractive for more New Zealanders and this Bill is the opportunity to do just that."

Williams told the Herald Labour has a process to work through to confirm its position.

"I will have more to say prior to the Bill receiving its first reading on Wednesday."

Act housing spokeswoman Brooke van Velden also confirmed the Bill would be discussed by the party's caucus tomorrow.

"However, the Bill addresses issues for apartment and unity holders around how the body corporates operate and disclosure requirements for buyers that we think are important", she said.

The Greens confirmed they would support the Bill at its first reading.

The draft legislation has been developed over several years and landed with Willis after Auckland Central MP Nikki Kaye retired from politics.

Willis said the Bill was important for both Wellington and Auckland.

"We need to see more housing in both those cities. Apartments and other types of multi-unit dwellings have to be part of the answer and we need to remove some of the barriers preventing people from making those choices."

Body Corporate Chairs' Group executive member Tim Jones said they supported the Bill as a first step to amending the Act.

He said the new regime would mean weathertightness and earthquake-prone building issues would be highlighted as part of initial disclosure, which potential buyers would then need to do their own homework on.

"What we hope will happen is that the disclosure regime will help them to actually make a better informed decision about what they're getting into."

Jones said at the moment people often only became aware of complications once they were living in apartments.

Areas proposed for reform:

• Improving the information disclosure regime to prospective buyers of units;

• Strengthening the governance arrangements of the body corporate, the entity responsible for the management and operation of a unit title complex;

• Increasing the professionalism and standards of body corporate managers;

• Ensuring that planning and funding of long-term maintenance projects was adequate and proportionate to the size of the complex concerned;

• Providing the ability to opt out of some requirements for smaller buildings such as requirements around long-term maintenance plans;

• Reducing proxy farming by setting a maximum of proxy votes at 5 per cent;

• Clarifying requirements around the existing 25 per cent quorum for general meetings;

• Enabling the flexibility to apportion utility costs based on use.