The 2023 Gisborne's Citizens Civic Award recipients, with Mayor Rehette Stoltz were, back row (from left): Rod Cutts, Hans van Kregten, Pramod Kumar, Tai Kerekere and Baljeet Sandhu. Middle: Wendy Davies, Stoltz, Bevan Chapman, Richard Briant and David Parker. Front: Sarwan Kumar, Meredith Stewart, Graeme Revell, Tony Barnby and Kaaterina Kerekere. Photo / Liam Clayton

The 2023 Gisborne's Citizens Civic Award recipients, with Mayor Rehette Stoltz were, back row (from left): Rod Cutts, Hans van Kregten, Pramod Kumar, Tai Kerekere and Baljeet Sandhu. Middle: Wendy Davies, Stoltz, Bevan Chapman, Richard Briant and David Parker. Front: Sarwan Kumar, Meredith Stewart, Graeme Revell, Tony Barnby and Kaaterina Kerekere. Photo / Liam Clayton

Gisborne District Council has called for nominations for this year’s Citizens Civic Awards, with the nomination period running through into early August.

“Do you know a passionate person, group or organisation, whose long-standing dedication to Tairāwhiti makes our community a better place?” the council said on social media.

“We’re reaching out to find some awesome volunteers who have given their time freely over a number of years, so we can acknowledge their mahi at our annual Civic Awards.”

Nominations have opened and close on Friday, August 2.

Find the form and all the info at https://bit.ly/3VQP1en