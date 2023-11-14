Fluoridation order contained procedural error, despite planned three-leader summit the parties caution against imminent final deal, State Highway 25a showcases the speed of construction when working together and Auckland City Council considers fees for driving at peak time. Video / Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency / NZHerald

A black swan, struck by a motorist and left for dead in a busy Paraparaumu street, has been nursed back to health and released into the wild.

In early September, three black swans attempted to cross Mazengarb Rd when one of them was struck by a car; the motorist didn’t stop to help the swan.

Witnessing the drama were Lauren Wickens, her mother Michelle Kendrick, and Lauren’s daughters Lilah and Indie Smith.

Lauren and Michelle picked up the swan, which was in complete shock, and took it to a grass verge on the side of the road.

Greg Jamieson treats the injured swan.

Lauren’s partner, Greg Jamieson, a sensory shock specialist, was soon on the scene and treated the swan, which enabled it to stand and walk.

Although the swan responded to the treatment, it was feared there could be underlying issues, so it was taken to the Wellington Bird Rehabilitation Trust near Johnsonville, where it was discovered the bird had a broken wing.

The swan, named Cadance, had a long stay at the centre and received a lot of specialist care.

Gradually, her health improved and the wing strengthened.

“Massive thank you to Courtenay and the team at the trust for facilitating Cadance’s recovery, and taking such good care of her over the last couple of months,” Jamieson said.

The swan checks out its wing power.

The original plan was to release the swan near where she was found, which included some lakes, but “all parties agreed that the Waikanae estuary would be a safer and much nicer home for her while she regains her strength”.

Jamieson said the swan was released this month.

“It was great.

“She very politely and quietly ventured into her new environment.

“She walked out of a cage, gently went into the water, swam out, and a few of the other young swans came over and sort of said ‘Who are you?’ and she clapped her wings at them, and they clapped their wings at her, and she carried on.

“She stuck her head in the water and gave herself a good wash, and then got on the side of a bank and had a good groom.

“And then she did a flying test where she managed to get off the ground.

“It was the first time that Cadance was able to fly since she was hit by a car.

“It was great to see her back and looking so healthy and well, and back in her own environment.

“She certainly seemed happy there.”

A resident is monitoring the swan to ensure she’s getting used to her new environment.



