Skiing at Mt Hutt in Canterbury opened at the weekend. Photo / Nicole Hawke

The future of the Ruapehu Ski Fields looks brighter after Cabinet has agreed to support bids from Whakapapa Holdings Limited and Pure Tūroa Limited to take over the Ruapehu Alpine Lifts operations.

Four bidders had been vying for the contracts, and it is understood the mountain would be split into two ski fields and run separately.

Cabinet has also agreed that Kānoa, the Department of Conservation, and Te Arawhiti will work closely with iwi and hapū to ensure their interests and relationships with Ruapehu are addressed and they are comfortable with the process and outcome.

Minister of Regional Development Kiri Allan said the Government’s focus has been on ensuring jobs in the region will be secured.

The approval was “for those in the broader Ruapehu region to enable the ski season to go ahead this year, while also ensuring that the deals reached are the best possible for the region”, she said.

As part of the agreement, the Government will write off previous debts owed to Kānoa and the Department of Conservation, including contingency for the removal of redundant infrastructure.

There will also be an assurance that the historical “make good” obligations will be fulfilled.

Both Whakapapa Holdings and Pure Turoa will offer future benefits for life-pass holders.

Details of these benefits and arrangements will be disclosed in the administrator’s report due for release tomorrow.

Allan said she appreciates the stress the uncertainty of this process has placed upon the Ruapehu community.

“It is critical that this matter is resolved properly to facilitate a sustainable outcome.”

Ruapehu Alpine Lifts went into voluntary administration in October last year with debts of $45 million.

The company was given a $6m government lifeline in December to prevent its liquidation.

This decision comes as ski fields across the country start opening for winter.

Mt Hutt opened on Saturday and the Queenstown resorts of the Remarkables, Coronet Peak and Cardrona will open next weekend.







