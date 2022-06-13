Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will announce a "minor" Cabinet reshuffle at her post-Cabinet press conference today. 16 June 2022

Kris Faafoi and Trevor Mallard are leaving Parliament, sparking a Cabinet reshuffle today.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Faafoi had decided to leave Parliament to spend time with his family as his son starts school.

Faafoi had the immigration, broadcasting and justice portfolios.

He said he wanted to leave at the last election but Ardern had asked him to stay on.

Mallard would also stand down in August. He will be taking a diplomatic post in Europe.

He had been a MP for 35 years and Speaker for five years. Mallard had told Ardern he wanted to transition out of the role over this term.

New MPs Dan Rosewarne and Soraya Peke-Mason will replace Faafoi and Mallard from the Labour list.

Adrian Rurawhe would be put forward as Mallard's replacement. Kiri Allan would take on the Justice role from Faafoi and associate role in Finance.

Michael Wood would take on Immigration. Willie Jackson would take over Broadcasting.

Priyanca Radhakrishnan would now move into Cabinet, retaining her current roles.

Labour whip Kieran McAnulty would become a minister outside of Cabinet.

Duncan Webb would replace McAnulty as Chief Whip.

Poto Williams to leave Police portfolio

Poto Williams is also being changed out of her Police portfolio. Ardern said they had agreed the focus had been lost.

Williams was "capable" minister but change was required. She would take on Conservation and disability issues, Ardern said.

Ardern said Williams they both agreed the focus of where the Police portfolio "needed to be" was lost.

She had presided over large increase in police workforce, but along with other reforms they "need to get back to basics".

When Williams was appointed it was a different environment with the AOS and culture change. She was the right fit then but the culture had now changed.

Chris Hipkins will be the new Police Minister. He will co-lead a youth justice team to inquire about recent spikes in offending.

Given Hipkins' fondness of the education portfolio, Ardern said he would retain some of the portfolio.

To free him up, a significant part of his Education portfolio will go to Associate Minister Jan Tinetti.

Dr Ayesha Verrall would take on Covid-19 and Research and Innovation.

Public Housing, Building and Construction would now come under Megan Woods.

These changes acknowledged the two departing colleagues along with a nod to the future, Ardern said.

A more comprehensive review would take place at the beginning of next year, Ardern said.

On how big next year's reshuffle could be, Ardern said she would not put a number on it, but she wanted to flag there would be changes before election time.

PM - Cabinet reshuffle is 'minor'

On Mallard's recent controversy at the Wellington protest, Ardern said at the last election he said over this term he wanted someone else to move into his role.

On Mallard, Ardern said the role of Speaker was a "difficult one".

It was not brought forward due to pressure he was under, she said. He had a hard job "exacerbated" by other issues but those were not the reasons, she said.

Ardern said she did not believe it was misleading to say the reshuffle was "minor". There was one person leaving and one joining, she said.

Asked about implications for the TVNZ-RNZ merger, Ardern said Faafoi had done a huge amount of work in this area. That agenda would continue.

Ardern said she believed although Faafoi intended to leave, his heart was in the job.

The Immigration reset was significant, made even more so by the border closure. Now that and broadcasting were largely delivered there was some closure allowing him to stand down.

Asked about Hipkins being overloaded with work, Ardern said much of the Education portfolio would now be with Tinetti.

Asked about Nanaia Mahuta, Ardern said it was very important she continued the Three Waters work.

But she would now have someone working with her in an associate role, freeing her up for more travel in Foreign Affairs.

On Faafoi trying to leave at the last election, Ardern said she felt he still had something to offer. Ardern said she was grateful he stayed on.

The conversation was before the last election, when he was considering moving from the Mana seat to the list.

Mallard role 'deeply satisfying'

"On Friday I advised the Governor General of my intention to resign from the position of Speaker of the House of Representatives in August," Trevor Mallard said in a statement.

"I have had the honour of being unanimously elected three times by the House as a presiding officer. It has always been interesting and mainly deeply satisfying.

"I informed the Prime Minister in 2020 that I would prefer to move on during this term of Parliament. I asked Adrian Rurawhe to shadow me and to deputise for me extensively both in and outside the House. He has done a superb job.

"I won't be commenting further on my future role at this stage, but announcements will be made when appropriate."

Faafoi - 'an honour to serve New Zealanders'

Faafoi has thanked the Prime Minister for the privilege of serving as a Minister in her government.

"It's been an honour to serve New Zealanders as a Minister and as a Member of Parliament, but it is right for me to give more time to my family and for opportunities that allow that," Faafoi said in a statement.

"I am the father of George, Fred and Theo who say they want to see more of their Dad, which is something I think is a reasonable ask.

"I spoke with the Prime Minister about my wishes at the last election, and we had a more recent conversation the end of the last school holidays. I thank her for being supportive and allowing me to call time on my political career. I remain in awe of her strength and leadership.

"While I leave as a List MP, I did serve 10 years as the Labour Member of Parliament for Mana, I wish to thank and acknowledge the people of Mana for backing me for a decade. It was rewarding, challenging and a privilege that I never took for granted.

"As a Minister I responded to states of emergency, introduced Market Studies, cracked down on loan sharks, managed border settings during COVID-19 and set up Public media to succeed in the future.

"I first arrived at Parliament as a Press Gallery reporter, I've been a staffer, MP, whip, and a Minister. It is fair to say I've seen many aspects of Parliament first hand and I will truly miss the energy and the people.

"It is with a heavy heart that I leave, but it is the right time. I look back at the last 12 years with pride and I look forward to the years ahead with new challenges, and most importantly more time with my family."

Broadcasting Minister Faafoi has faced questions over how TVNZ handled the hiring of Breakfast host Kamahl Santamaria, who quit amid allegations of inappropriate conduct.

Faafoi also has the justice and immigration portfolios, and has faced criticism in both areas.

He has repeatedly refused to be interviewed about problems in the justice sector, and Act party leader David Seymour claimed immigration was a fiasco.

Opposition parties have voiced strong disapproval for Mallard, especially for his handling of the first few days of the anti-mandate convoy protest at Parliament.

And as the Covid-19 response declines in apparent political importance, National under new leader Christopher Luxon has increased its focus on law and order issues.

Police Minister Poto Williams has been under heavy pressure from National after a spate of gang-related shootings.

Along with Act, National has also attacked the Government for what it sees as a lack of clarity around co-governance.

Co-governance very broadly describes arrangements for governments to share decision-making with iwi or other groups.

Luxon on Saturday said National opposed co-governance of public services and Act has called for a referendum on the issue.

National has attacked the Government on the cost of living, with its rebukes intensifying since the consumers price index in the March quarter rose 6.9 per cent compared with a year earlier.

Such high levels of inflation have not been since 1990.

The reshuffle is not a surprise, coming one year and eight months after Labour's 2020 landslide election victory, and following weeks of speculation.

The Prime Minister's office indicated today's reshuffle will be relatively minor. With the next election expected to be more than a year away, there may be another reshuffle after today's.

The Cabinet has 20 ministers and there are four ministers outside Cabinet.

In addition to those 24 people, Green Party co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw are co-operation agreement ministers, with roles enshrined in a 2020 post-election deal.

Davidson is Minister for the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence and Associate Minister of Housing, focusing on homelessness.

Shaw is Minister of Climate Change and Associate Minister for the Environment, focusing on biodiversity.

Under the agreement, the Greens support Labour on confidence and supply, and on procedural motions in the House and at select committees.