Cabaret-style evening comes to Norsewood

(From left): Ashley Brown, Amalia Hall and Somi Kim, the New Zealand Trio, will be performing at The Old Dairy Factory on March 8.

An evening full of entertainment is promised at the Old Dairy Factory in Norsewood on March 8.

Organiser David Selfe said the show, featuring the New Zealand Trio, would be the first of a series of Meet, Eat and Listen events to be held throughout the year.

He said the idea had come from requests for more national-type shows, where the crowd could have a full evening of entertainment with a meal.

“In this case, a two-course, hotel-standard type of meal. Other countries around the world call it cabaret-style.”

Selfe said he’d had a great response, with tickets selling fast.

“I think people like the idea of doing something special, something they can dress up for and have a complete evening with great entertainment, great food and great company.”

The New Zealand Trio - Somi Kim, Ashley Brown and Amalia Hall - are renowned for their eclectic repertoire.

Information on their website states: “Any preconceptions of classical music being stuffy or intimidating are smashed by edgy repertoire, venue ambience and post-concert manaakitanga.”

Doors will open at 6.30pm, with the first course of the meal served at 7pm by Chef Will from the Oruawharo Homestead in Takapau.

Selfe said the first half of the show would start at 8pm with the trio playing their programme, which is to include music by Czech Austro-Hungarian composer Antonín Dvořák, American composer Daniel Temkin, as well as New Zealand composer Eve de Castro-Robinson.

Dessert would be served around 8.45pm, followed by the show’s second half.

Tickets are available at: https://www.undertheradar.co.nz/.../The-New-Zealand-Trio.utr.