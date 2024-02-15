By-election in Hastings after two councillors resign

The Hastings District Council will have a postal by-election if there are sufficient candidates to the positions following two resignations in a fortnight, one of them a seat vacated after just over 15 months at the table.

The latest resignation is that of Renata Nepe, who was sworn in as one of three Takitimu members chosen in the district’s first Maori ward election in 2022, and whose resignation follows that of Heretaunga ward member Ann Redstone, who joined the council with a four-vote margin at the local body elections in 2016.

Nepe has obtained full-time teaching employment in a Kura Kaupapa Māori, and, according to a mayoral statement, says that would impact on his council responsibilities.

Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said: “People’s circumstances change, and we thank Renata for stepping up to represent the Takitimu ward, and his contribution to council and the community.”

Redstone resigned a fortnight ago, having contracted Parkinson’s disease, and Hazlehurst also thanked her for her seven years on council, saying she had been a “wonderful, dedicated councillor” and adding: “We will miss her around the council table, but she must do what is best for her, and we wish her all the best for the future.”

Nominations of candidates to fill the positions open on February 29 and close at noon on March 28. If by-elections are needed, candidate names will be published on April 4, voting papers will be distributed to eligible voters and voting will close on May 24.

The electoral roll will be open to allow people to check their details.



