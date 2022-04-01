A test of the firewood in question delivered this week. A moisture level of 25 per cent is considered dry firewood. Photo / Supplied

A wood merchant has again been accused of selling damp firewood to customers in Hawke's Bay.

A Hastings mum with a young child says she would never have bought $600 worth of wood from Speedy Firewood Hawke's Bay had she known it would arrive wet this week, because she relies on it as her only source of heating.

The company also came under fire in 2020 for allegedly selling wet wood to customers which resulted in multiple complaints.

But Speedy Firewood denies it has sold any clients "green wood" and has told Hawke's Bay Today it covers and stores its firewood for a lengthy period before selling it on.

The company also said it guarantees its firewood will be ready to burn by winter, and some pieces may require storage for a further six weeks after delivery to completely dry out, particularly after rain.

Firewood needs a moisture level below 25 per cent to be considered dry and ready to burn.

A sample of the Hastings mother's firewood was tested this week and returned a moisture level between 30 and 40 per cent, meaning it was wet but not green.

Green wood means it has recently been cut down and is unlikely to burn.

Consumer NZ and Hawke's Bay Regional Council have provided tips on what to look out for when buying firewood in the lead-up to winter, including asking whether the wood is dry (has a moisture level below 25 per cent).

You can also request a receipt which states the firewood is dry.

It is not illegal to sell wet firewood and there is no regulatory body in New Zealand.

Hastings resident Emma, who did not want her last name published, recently bought four cubic metres of firewood mix from Speedy Firewood for $638 delivered, with the help of a loan from Work and Income.

It was delivered on Monday and she said it was not raining when it was dropped off.

"I touched the wood and I thought 'that is wet', and I kept getting wetter and wetter pieces."

She claimed a representative from the company called her after she complained, and explained much of the wood was fine to burn now, and the rest would have to be stored for up to six weeks.

"I was extremely surprised."

As at Friday, she said she had not tried burning any of the wood.

Speedy Firewood Hawke's Bay said it communicated to clients its firewood would be ready in time for winter - that was their guarantee.

A manager at the company, who wanted to be known only as John, said it did not have a set way of communicating that to clients. However, he said the delivery driver called the client before and after the delivery to explain.

Emma claimed that was not the case.

"They can burn it now, there are just some pieces that they cannot burn right now," John said.

"The wood has been seasoned. All that has happened is it has had a bit of rain and in four to six weeks it will have no problem."

The Hawke's Bay Regional Council has a Good Wood programme which lists local firewood suppliers who are tested by the council for moisture levels.

"Firewood sales are not regulated yet, so it's buyer beware," said council procurement lead Mark Heaney.

"Always ask if the firewood is dry (less than 25 per cent moisture content) and get a receipt which states that the wood is dry.

"Burning wet wood produces more smoke, which is unhealthy for our community who breathe it in.

"Often and sadly, the moisture content of firewood is not a concern to people who buy on price first but then they find the wood is not fit for purpose because it is hard to light, it doesn't produce enough heat, and it produces lots of smoke."

Consumer NZ publishes a list each year before winter around standard costs for firewood for comparison. It is due to release its 2022 list in the next couple of weeks.

Speedy Firewood Hawke's Bay also trades under the name Black Market Enterprise Ltd.

Those companies are owned by Thomas MacDonald, according to the Companies Register.