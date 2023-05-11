Kāpiti Community Foodbank operations manager Jill Mason, right, and deputy Jane King. Photo / David Haxton

With the cost-of-living crisis hitting hard, it’s a busy time at the Kāpiti Community Foodbank.

“I’m constantly surprised by the number of people out there who need food support,” foodbank operations manager Jill Mason said.

“Each day we get a couple of new clients which says to me things are very, very difficult, even with people working.

“We do have quite a lot of people who do work fulltime but just can’t make ends meet with the increased costs of living such as rising food prices, higher rents, higher interest rates.

“Since January 1 we’ve helped 994 families and that’s over 3000 individual people.”

Mason took on the foodbank role in mid-February after 15 years working at The Warehouse, in Paraparaumu, doing admin and team leader roles.

She was keen on working at the foodbank because it was “a really worthwhile thing to be doing” and the hours suited her.

“I love working here. I really enjoy meeting clients, who are all quite different, and all have their own stories. And the team is great.”

While Mason has been getting to grips with the various systems, there’s a key part of the job which is very important.

“It’s just getting to know the people and making sure that they’re treated with respect and looked after with care.”

Working alongside Mason is deputy operations manager Jane King.

King manages the stock levels and steps in when Mason isn’t there or is busy with something else.

“It’s great having her as deputy because part of my role is to go out and network with other agencies.

“She’s a bit of an energiser bunny really.”

Foodselves at Kāpiti Community Foodbank. Photo / David Haxton

Both are paid roles, via another charitable trust, which means monetary donations from people go directly to buying much-needed food.

The foodbank couldn’t run without the commitment of a team of hardworking volunteers who sort the ongoing flow of food donated from various quarters.

There are about 30 volunteers and there’s a bit of a push on to attract more.

“Most of the volunteers are committed to a day a week, some do more, and then we’ve got a handful that will come in after a text message.

“It’s nice to have between five to seven volunteers a day simply to do everything that needs to be done.”

The foodbank handles a wide variety of food from canned and packaged, and is “more than happy to accept excess garden produce from people”.

The team will be extra busy soon sorting food collected from the annual Rotary Club of Kāpiti food drive at the end of May.

“I’m looking forward to that and it will be a learning curve for me.”

The team enjoy working in the specifically designed foodbank, which was created out of a former Kāpiti College classroom, and has an overriding focus on helping others.

Mason said people that are struggling can go to the foodbank where they can get up to four food parcels each year; each parcel has enough food for a family for up to three days.

“Bring some identification with you and probably proof of address because we do have an area we look after, which is from Paekakariki to Peka Peka.

“Anything either side of that there are other foodbanks that can help.

“So to be fair to everybody we need to know that the person is eligible to come to us.”

If people are really struggling they can go to various other community agencies that can refer them back to the foodbank.

“At that point you need to show that you’re working actively with one of those agencies to help you get back on track.”

The foodbank, at 17 Hinemoa St, Paraparaumu, is open from 10am to noon Monday to Friday.















