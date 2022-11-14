Businessman and chair of Auckland Council’s economic and cultural arm Mark Franklin dies

Mark Franklin, Chair of Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, has died. Photo / Supplied

Businessman Mark Franklin, who chaired Auckland Council’s economic development and cultural arm, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, has died.

Franklin was managing director of Stevenson Group when he became chair of Auckland Tourism, Events & Economic Development (Ateed) in November 2018, then chair of the newly merged entity Auckland Unlimited (now Tātaki Auckland Unlimited) from September 2020.

He was the founding chief executive of TZ1 – NZX’s global carbon registry – former chief executive of Vector and former chair of the Committee for Auckland.

Franklin held directorships at Kiwirail, WEL Networks, Ultrafast Broadband, Auckland Chamber of Commerce, and Stevenson Group.

The businessman had a strong sense of public service, with a focus on Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s success, which in the past saw him involved with an Auckland Mayoral Housing Taskforce and a Deputy Mayor Industry Leaders Council. He was also a respected figure within central government circles, having been a member of a previous administration’s Prime Minister’s Climate Change Leadership Forum, and the Australia-New Zealand Joint Prime Ministers Leadership Forum.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown said Franklin was a highly regarded leader in both the private and public sectors who made an outstanding contribution to the people of Auckland – both as an executive and director of some of this region’s most important infrastructure organisations.

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited chief executive Nick Hill said “Mark was a strong personality who filled any room he was in.”

“His passion for people, for Auckland, and for the work we do was an inspiration – and powerful motivation for me and for many of those who worked with him at Ateed and Tātaki Auckland Unlimited.

“There were important occasions where his mana and direct style provided the confidence to all around him to make big decisions and to see them through. Mark had a deep respect for mana whenua, te ao Māori, Te Tiriti o Waitangi jurisprudence and developing models of co-governance.”

Hill said Franklin had been receiving cancer treatment in Australia when he passed away.

“Our thoughts and aroha are with Mark’s wife Michelle and their children,” Hill said.

Jennah Wootten, who has been acting chair of Tātaki Auckland Unlimited while Franklin received treatment, will continue in that role alongside the rest of the board.