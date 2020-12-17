Business lost due to Otago graduation threat

Graduates were out and about with family and friends after their ceremonies were cancelled last week. Photo / Peter McIntosh

Accommodation and hospitality businesses say some bookings have been lost due to cancelled graduation ceremonies, but most people were still visiting the city.

The University of Otago cancelled all of this week's ceremonies and parades following a security threat last week.

Four graduations were affected, two yesterday and two on Saturday. More than 1300 were set to graduate at the ceremonies.

The Bella Vista Motel was one of the worst-hit accommodation providers, with its manager, Robyn Lee, saying that there had been 10 cancellations.

"We've lost a few nights. We were looking really full and being able to charge a reasonable amount of money.

"We ended up like 81 per cent one night, down to 50 cent."

She said on another night bookings went back up to about 80 per cent, but the bookings were at a lower rate.

After a difficult year for the motel, to lose customers as a result of the security threat was frustrating for Lee.

"The police obviously had to take it seriously. That's some idiot being an idiot and it's already been a tough year."

Another George St motel, whose owner chose not to be named, said there had not been any cancellations at his establishment.

"They're sort of being defiant, I guess, and they're all having a fantastic time.

"It hasn't affected us at all."

Amross Motel owner Barry Donaldson said they had lost some bookings, but not a significant amount.

"Over the graduation period we've lost a couple but not too many. Most people seem to be coming in and enjoying each other's company and getting photos taken and that sort of thing."

He was concerned they would lose some more bookings, because people had been given more notice than they were last week.

Donaldson said his motel was starting to feel the pinch of not having international tourists this summer and their early bookings made planning easier than with domestic tourists.

"Definitely, no doubt about it. It's been a very difficult year.

"Going forward into early next year it's looking like it's going to be the same at this stage. We're finding we haven't got a lot of forward bookings."

Hospitality New Zealand Otago president and Speight's Ale House Dunedin owner Mark Scully said there were more cancellations this week compared with last.

"When they're calling them off a week in advance, we've certainly had a lot more cancellations this time, for this weekend."

He said after a dip in trade in November he had hopes Christmas and the school holidays would encourage people to eat out more.

It was likely the summer season would slow down after Waitangi Day in February, Scully said.

Stuart St Mac's Brew Bar, Nova Cafe and Jizo Japanese Cafe & Bar co-owner Mark Fraser said his venues were all doing well and it seemed bookings had followed through.

"So we're pleased and it's good to see people are out celebrating even though [graduations] have been cancelled."