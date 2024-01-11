Paihia’s laneways were bustling with happy customers last week, contrary to what one reader said about the tourist town. Photo / Jenny Ling

Paihia’s laneways were bustling with happy customers last week, contrary to what one reader said about the tourist town. Photo / Jenny Ling

Northland business owners, residents and holidaymakers have hit back at criticism that the region’s top tourist town has seen better days.

Paihia businesses and visitors say the holiday mecca in the Bay of Islands is better than it’s ever been, with revamped areas, new shops and international and domestic tourists returning in full force following Covid-19 and a change of Government.

Their comments follow claims made by an Advocate reader that “the centre of town is probably the worst in the country”, with empty and run-down shops, dirty alleyways and potholes on the roads.

Paihia was buzzing with visitors and locals and cafes and restaurants were overflowing with happy holidaymakers when the Advocate visited on Tuesday.

There was no evidence of run-down empty shops or dirty alleyways.

There were a few new shops and restaurants including Popeyes, a new craft beer and gastropub called The Crafty Local, and a clothing shop next to the popular Third Wheel Coffee cafe.

Third Wheel Coffee co-owner Tom Richardson, whose cafe is located down one of the laneways, said he hired a cleaner to sweep the alley and pick up rubbish every morning.

“We organised that from last year because it was getting pretty shabby,” he said.

Richardson took over the business six years ago, and “brought the alleyway back to life”.

The award-winning barista was rushed off his feet with customers and said this summer has “been buoyant”.

The looming Brynderwyns closure for around nine weeks from February 26 was causing some worry, so “we need to make hay at the moment”.

Third Wheel Coffee co-owner Tom Richardson says business this summer has been busy and positive. Photo / Jenny Ling

“It’s been really busy and super positive.

“We’ve got a coffee cart set up outside to make takeaway coffees and an extra machine going so we can keep up.”

Waimarie and her stepdad Dion Ngatoro were on holiday from Gisborne waiting for takeaways at the local kebab shop, down another alleyway which was also clean.

Ngatoro said the town was “pretty good compared to the rest of New Zealand”.

The beaches were tidy and the town was well looked after, he said.

“In Gisborne the rubbish bins are full, but here it looks like they’re emptied on a regular basis.”

Waimarie (left) and her stepdad Dion Ngatoro were on holiday from Gisborne and were impressed with Paihia. Photo / Jenny Ling

Bad Habits part-owner Todd Evers said mornings were typically fairly quiet in the shops, cafes and restaurants “but it doesn’t take long before they are busy”.

Evers has been involved in the town’s waterfront redevelopment with Focus Paihia and other projects around town. He also owns the Tipsy Oyster Tapas and Bar on Marsden Rd.

“It’s [Paihia] got its unique thing happening,” Evers said.

“It’s got its history.

“There’s a great cycle track at Waitangi.

“Focus Paihia is a big part of its success, if we didn’t have them, we wouldn’t be where we are.”

Former Focus Paihia chairman Grant Harnish, the chief executive of Salt Air helicopter sightseeing tours, said he “completely disagrees” with the criticism.

None of the shops around town were empty that he was aware of.

Harnish has led two major projects in Paihia, including the most recent at the southern end of Paihia’s main beach.

Paihia businessman Grant Harnish said Focus Paihia volunteers had done a lot of work to improve the area in the past 12 months and had received nothing but positive feedback. Photo / Jenny Ling

The long-neglected corner got a total overhaul, complete with picnic tables, electric barbecues, a children’s slide, a waterfall, and landscaping, thanks to a huge volunteer effort and an anonymous $100,000 donation.

“We’ve done a huge amount of work to keep the retail sector up, the numbers are good, there are heaps of internationals [tourists] and they’re spending well.”

Harnish said a change in Government had also boosted business confidence.

Jenny Ling is a news reporter and features writer for the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering health, roading, lifestyle, business and animal welfare issues.







