Wellington's Mt Victoria bus tunnel will be closed overnight after a section of it fell and struck a bus this afternoon.

Wellington City Council spokesman Richard Maclean said that there were passengers on the bus, but there are no injuries to be reported.

He also said the tunnel will be closed overnight until the engineers can get into it in the morning.

Buses to and from the eastern suburbs and the airport are being diverted through the main Mt Victoria tunnel.

Travellers are being asked to expect delays and allow additional time for travel on the Metlink app.