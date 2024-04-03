Video from December 2023: Visual journalist Cameron Pitney hits the streets to ask whether everyone has lost their manners. Are people ruder on buses and trains than they used to be? And what are the unspoken rules of public transport? Video / Ben Dickens / Cameron Pitney / NZ Herald

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council will introduce a bus youth fare as part of its upcoming price changes after an outcry from parents who were facing an up to six-times increase in the cost of sending kids to school.

Youth aged five to 18 years will pay $1.25 for one zone trips, within Napier or Hastings and $1.50 for two zone trips, between Napier and Hastings, from May 1.

Currently, youth aged between five to 12 are free while people aged 13 to 24 pay 50 cents for a one-zone trip and $1 for a two-zone trip.

Parents had criticised proposed changes which would have seen youth pay the same as adults.

Parents faced paying up to six times more for children’s school bus fares under the proposed increase, as reported in Hawke’s Bay Today on March 22.

Katrina Brunton, Hawke’s Bay Regional Council general manager of policy and regulation, said community feedback on the new fare structure highlighted the need for the youth fare.

“It is important to note that this is not just for students but for any young person between the ages of 5 and 18,” Brunton said.

“The increase in fares is a result of rising operational costs such as fuel, labour, maintenance, and administration, as well as the removal by NZTA of funding for certain age groups, has necessitated the fare increase. Hopefully, the youth fare will help bus-using families.”

Melanie Marsh says she's pleased the council is listening. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hastings resident and parent Melanie Marsh said it was “awesome news”.

“I’m pleased, it is a good thing they are listening,” Marsh said.

The youth fare will be automatically applied to users with a Bee Card whose date of birth shows them as between the ages of 5 and 18.

The Bee Card is a pre-paid tag-on tag-off fare card.

The adult and Supergold price will still increase to $2 for a one-zone trip and $3 for a two-zone trip.

Children under 5 will remain free. Users with a community services card also receive a 50 per cent discount compared to the adult fare due to continued central government funding.

