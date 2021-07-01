Burst water main in Wellington region, some residents on bottled water

Residents are asked to avoid using water from the tap. Photo / 123RF

Residents near Grenada Village in the Wellington Region are asked to avoid using water due to a burst water main, says Wellington Water.

Wellington Water provided the update shortly after 9am on Friday, saying the Grenada South resevoir, near Wellington, has "dropped dramatically" as the leak identified was greater than the supply.

Residents in the the affected area were asked to avoid using water until the resevoir is full.

Bottled water was available on site for affected residents.

Wellington Water said it had identified the source of the leak and expected service to be restored by 3.30pm.

Once the supply was restored, Wellington Water encouraged residents to run a cold tap for several minutes to clear any cloudy water from the pipes.

Wellington Water has been contacted for comment.

- More to come