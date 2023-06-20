Traffic management is in place around the burst water main in Hastings. Photo / Warren Buckland

A water main has burst on the corner of a busy Hastings intersection, causing traffic issues and some businesses to lose water supply.

Hastings District Council said motorists should avoid the intersection of Karamu Rd and St Aubyn St, where traffic management is in place and council staff are repairing the pipe.

The pipe burst about 4.30am. About nine businesses have been affected.

“The affected businesses have water for essential services but are being asked to conserve,” the council said.

“The one leg of the road will remain closed today.

“Repairs to the [water] main and a temporary road repair will be carried out overnight [Wednesday].

A water main burst on Karamu Rd. Photo / Hastings District Council

The road should reopen tomorrow, the council said.

The Clean Carwash opposite the water main burst has not been affected- apart from the traffic issues - and has been operating as normal with its usual water supply.

Another business, Total Home Solutions, said it was without water and council workers had said the water had been turned off “for a couple of hours”.