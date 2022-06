The early morning incident happened at Wellington Airport. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Burnt toast has prompted an evacuation at Wellington Airport, leaving about 300 passengers shivering on the tarmac.

A fire alarm was set off about 5.45am this morning in the international terminal, airport spokesman Phil Rennie said.

"The fire alarm was triggered by a burnt piece of toast in the Koru lounge," he said.

"As a result around 300 people had to be briefly evacuated outside."

Two flights were delayed by 45 minutes.