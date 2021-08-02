Burnt cars at Distinction Hotel carpark confirmed as guests cars, police treating as suspicious

Car fires at a Rotorua hotel carpark are being treated as suspicious, police have confirmed.
Mutliple cars were damaged by fire in the carpark of the Distinction Hotel on Fenton St about 4.30am today.
A police spokeswoman said the fire looked to have spread to at least two or three other cars in the car park.
"I understand all the cars were connected to the hotel, i.e. guests' cars. The fire is being treated as suspicious and inquiries are under way," she said.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
"If anyone has information which could assist our inquiries, they are asked to contact Police via 105 and quote event number 210803/6088.
This morning a fire investigator was at the scene, as well as police staff.
A reporter at the scene said the Distinction Rotorua Hotel car park was cordoned off.
He said he could see at least three burnt cars, one of which was "completely burnt out" and a tow truck was removing some of the cars.
More to come.