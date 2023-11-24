Ambulance staff tend to an injured person after a Burger Fuel car swerved into a crowd at the Avondale Santa Parade. Photo / Michael Burgess

A Burger Fuel-branded car participating in the Avondale Santa Parade has ploughed into a Polynesian brass band.

Police and ambulances were at the scene and paramedics were scene tending to people thought to have been hit.

NZME’s Michael Burgess was at the parade and said two purple Burger Fuel muscle cars were travelling down Great North Road.

“They were revving and skidding a lot. As they got to the end, [one of the drivers] tried to do it again.

A Burger Fuel car collided with a brass band at the Avondale Santa parade. Photo / Michael Burgess

“In front of the main stage at the end of the parade there is a big Polynesian brass band standing there and [the driver] tried to do it again and just lost control, ploughed into the brass band, knocked over... I think a couple of people.

“Everyone descended on his car, you know.”

Burgess said the parade was then stopped before Santa had appeared. Three ambulances were at the scene.

A Burger Fuel car collided with a brass band at the Avondale Santa parade. Photo / Michael Burgess

“There were lots of kids lining the streets, lots of great floats had come past and then… there was just this sickening sound, the screams,” Burgess said.

“Just the shock in the air and the reaction was a mix of just shock, anger and disbelief, everyone standing there, it’s just something you just don’t see.”

A member of the band told the Herald a woman who was injured was hit from behind while filming the band.