With the allegations made by a former flatmate unproven, MP Sam Uffindell has been welcomed back into the National Party caucus. Video / Mark Mitchell

Embattled Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell has been reinstated in the National Party but political commentators say his long-term future and place at next year's election remain uncertain as his credibility has been rocked by the bullying saga.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson has slammed the timing of the release of an investigation into allegations against him - the same day as the Queen's funeral - and decision to keep the whole report secret.

The independent report by Maria Dew KC found allegations against Uffindell about his behaviour as a university student towards a female flatmate in Dunedin were not as reported. There were differing accounts and the allegations could not be substantiated.

The independent inquiry was ordered after the woman had spoken to RNZ, after own, earlier admission that he had been a bully at King's College in Auckland - only made public after a report by Stuff.

Uffindell, elected in the June byelection, had told the National Party selection panel of his behaviour at King's College before they selected him to be National's Tauranga candidate - although party leader Christopher Luxon was not advised.

Dew's investigation did not substantiate any allegations of bullying outside Uffindell's time at King's College, Luxon said.

National Party president Sylvia Wood said the investigation would not be released but the inquiry had taken place between August 15 and September 15. Fourteen people were interviewed in the investigation and there were written statements.

Robertson said releasing the decision on the day of the Queen's funeral was "cynical" and "pretty disrespectful".

Luxon said he wanted it made public as soon as possible. He had received the report on Thursday night, and taken the time on Friday to consider it.

Luxon said media had been asking for some time when it would be released.

Robertson also said media would no doubt expect the executive summary of the report into Uffindell would also be released - so far only National has given only a press conference.

Nobody else came forward who considered themselves a victim of Uffindell's behaviour, Luxon said, but he wanted to acknowledge people had been hurt.

The National Party caucus decided Monday morning to reinstate Uffindell. Luxon said he believed in second chances and forgiveness.

University of Auckland senior politics lecturer Lara Greaves said while it was good the investigation did not discover anything further about Uffindell, as a new MP it was "not clear what future he can have".

Greaves said most reasonable New Zealanders believed in people being able to come back from things in the past, but it would depend on his "political knack and judgment" from here.

"In his maiden speech, he spoke of being tough on crime, which was not necessarily the best judgment given his past."

Greaves said in the longer term if Uffindell had ministerial ambitions, such a scandal would be difficult to come back from.

On calls to release the report, Greaves said it was a balance between ensuring a safe and confidential environment, and transparency.

Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell flanked by National Party president Sylvia Wood and leader Christopher Luxon. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Political commentator Bryce Edwards told the Bay of Plenty Times while Uffindell had been cleared it could take more to convince the public.

Not releasing any findings meant questions would always remain about his past, Edwards said.

Uffindell was going to have to "work hard and be very humble" to regain credibility, Edwards said.

Former National adviser Brigitte Morten told Newstalk ZB Luxon had handled the process well and "proven he is the leader the party needs now".

Party president Wood had also proven, "after a bumpy start", she could take care of the situation.

Morten said she disagreed with criticism the report should be made public, saying it was important to have a safe environment for people to come forward during the investigation.

Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller said the resolution of the process would bring a sense of relief to the electorate.

"I have a lot of respect for Sam. I think he owned his mistake. He has fronted that with a lot of integrity and pain.

Uffindell has been away from Parliament since he was stood down.

Uffindell had disclosed the incident at Kings College during the selection process for the Tauranga byelection.

However, that information was not passed on to either the leader or the delegates voting in the selection. It later emerged that MP Todd McClay, who chaired National's byelection campaign, had advised one of Luxon's staff but they did not tell Luxon.

Luxon said he should have been told about it and the party's delegates and the public should also have been told.

National Party Sylvia Wood has previously said the selection process was run according to the party's rules, but admitted it was now clear the process needed improvement.

- additional reporting Bay of Plenty Times