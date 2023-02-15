Te Tini O Rehua kapa haka group's homeground is in Bulls, Parewahawaha Marae.

With the upcoming Te Matatini kapa haka national competition still going ahead in Auckland next week despite the devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle, many kapa haka groups from across the country are in limbo about their travel and accommodation for next week.

Senior member of Te Tini O Rēhua, of Bulls, Rex Paraku, said, “There are a number of issues. We’re worried about the effects of the bad weather and if our travel and accommodation plans have been impacted.”

Aside from that, the group is ready.

They have been preparing for the event for over six months, practising songs and haka in preparation for the main event, starting next Wednesday at Auckland’s Eden Park - Ngā Ana Wai.

The ferocity of the haka and the sweet singing voices of those a part of the team rise over the Bulls Domain hill each weekend. Te Tini O Rēhua call Parewahawaha Marae, near the domain, home base.

Although the group is made up of pan-tribal members, the group’s home base is Parewahawaha Marae in Bulls. Upon the disestablishment of their former team Kairanga, Te Tini O Rēhua formed out of the remainder of the performers.

The group has represented the Rangitāne (Palmerston North and districts) region at national level and since 2017 have twice competed at Te Matatini. The group won second place at the 2020 Regional Competition, just before the Covid-19 lockdown.

Lead tutor and founder of the group Pita Savage spoke about the youthfulness of the team.

“Many of our members are young, first-timers to adult-level kapa haka and are not accustomed to this level of competition or performance, but we also have experience in older members.”

This year Pita will be joined on stage by his wife Nigo and son Te Owhiro.

“It’s a new feeling to stand as one with my son. For long now I have thought about this time even though I have five children, the other four will follow. My heart is very happy, as I know too well being a father and the significance of it and it doesn’t get any better for myself,” says Savage.

Te Tini O Rēhua will take to the Te Matatini stage first up in the morning at 8.15am on Friday, February 24.

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air



