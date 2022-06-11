Voyager 2021 media awards
Building company collapse: Aucklander's South Island dream turns into 'nightmare'

8 minutes to read
Krish Koria says his Wānaka home build turned into a nightmare when the franchisee builder of Compass Homes ran out of money to finish the job. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Ben Leahy
By
Ben Leahy

Reporter, NZ Herald

A first-home buyer is facing financial ruin after his dream house build turned into a "nightmare", writes Ben Leahy.

Aucklander Krish Koria thought he had it all planned.

He would build his dream Wānaka home,

