Builders to battle for Albert Town birthing unit contract

Midwives stand outside the new Wanaka primary birthing care facility. Photo / Supplied

Te Whatu Ora - Health New Zealand is calling for construction companies to bid to be partners in the new birthing unit in Albert Town.

The Albert Town birthing unit was announced in July to considerable fanfare from the Wanaka area's midwives.

Central Otago's maternity needs are serviced by maternity units in Alexandra and Queenstown, but these have been deemed "not fit to meet the future needs and growth" in the region, especially Wanaka and Cromwell.

Documents obtained by the Otago Daily Times reveal the Southern District office of Te Whatu Ora (formerly the Southern District Health Board) hopes to announce the successful tender by October.

Work on refurbishing 4 Montheith St, Albert Town, is set to begin later that month or in November.

The deadline for construction companies to ask questions is September 28, with Te Whatu Ora to reply by October 5.

Proposals should be completed and submitted by October 12.

The request for proposals related to the building phase of the work in Wanaka and responses from construction companies are being sought.

Other technical consultants, including for design, have already been consulted and are out of scope, the document says.

"Services such as electrical and plumbing including the proposed layout will be secured, managed and subcontracted by the successful lead contractor," the document said.

The number of women of child-bearing age (15-44) in the Central Otago and Queenstown Lakes districts is projected to grow by 17 per cent by 2043, the document stated.