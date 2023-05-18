Auckland Yoobee student Amal. Photo / NZME

Young Auckland students are praising the Government’s decision to remove public transport fees for under-13s and halve the price for under-25s, but unreliable public transport means some say they can’t use it to get to university.

Today’s Budget announcement included an allocation of $327 million for the policy, which kicks in on July 1 and will benefit about 774,000 people.

Auckland art student Sara Beattie told the Herald she supported the discount but believed more needed to be done to address unreliable public transport.

“Buses are always delayed, like every time there’s bad weather, it’s like, you know, you get the AT Hop notification that the buses are delayed for like an hour.”

Beattie, who attends AUT, said the Budget was a start but more needed to be done to support young people.

“People are always scared to like quote unquote, give more money, but that’s not really what it does.

“The older generation is still very economy, economy, economy and they’re thinking about more short-term gain rather than stuff that will make us last for longer.

“I think it’s a generational issue. Like, a lot of our parents grew up in a very like, money, money career way of living and I think it would be nice to have more focus on the environment because that’s gonna be the best overall.”

Fellow Auckland student Amal said that, as someone under 25, he liked the reduction in public transport costs, but he shared the same reliability concerns.

“The main reason why people don’t use it is because it’s always like, it’s always full, it’s always cancelled. So I can’t rely on it to get to uni for that reason.

“I think they should invest more into the transport being reliable because when it’s reliable, then everybody’s just gonna find it more, better to go on to, like, people are gonna go on it if it’s more reliable.”

Price has also been holding him back and he said that, because the bus costs him $5 each way, he currently drives.

Hunter, another young Aucklander, agreed that the subsidy was “quite ideal” and, with the savings, he said he was going to “get more food in the city”.

The key highlights:

The cost of living package targets families with young children.