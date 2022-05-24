Voyager 2021 media awards
Budget 2022: Pharmac funding boost a 'glimpse of hope' for cystic fibrosis sufferer

6 minutes to read
Ashley and Troy Watson have cystic fibrosis. Ashley has access to Trikafta while Troy can't because he is "too well". The brothers live together and Ashley has to watch Troy's health "slowly deteriorate" because he can't get the drug. Troy says it's a "kick in the guts" knowing he can't get it.

Megan Wilson
By
Megan Wilson

Multimedia journalist

For the first time in his life, Troy Watson thought he was going to "lose the battle" against cystic fibrosis.

The 20-year-old from Whakatāne has just spent two-and-a-half weeks in Tauranga Hospital, struggling to walk

