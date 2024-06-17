The Far North’s Got Talent junior finalists are Ngahiriwa Lambert (left), Suzy Ratu, Muriwhenua Waitai, Emily Pio, Ria Slade, and Billy Waenga.

There will be some nerves, plenty of practice, and lots of hopes and dreams on display this week among the young finalists in the Far North’s Got Talent quest.

After a series of heats since March, and a final wānanga involving dozens of keen entrants, 12 acts have made it through to the final at Te Ahu Centre on Saturday.

From singers to dancers to musicians, the final, from 4.30pm, will showcase some of the best young talent in the Far North, and hopefully launch some of them on the path to a career in the performing arts.

The junior finalists are Suzy Ratu, Muriwhenua Waitai, Ria Slade, Billy Waenga, Ngahiriwa Lambert and Emily Pio. The senior finalists are Jahrelle Thomas, Nardine Rice, Kayla Gregory Hunt, Summer and Sahara Vercammen, Nerys Williams and Asher Williams, and Tawhiri Mateparea.

Micah Tawhara, of Shine on Kaitāia, said there was some amazing talent on display throughout the FNGT process this year, and that a special mention must go to Noah Mcbirney-Warnes who received the highest judges’ votes overall.

However, Mcbirney-Warnes has since received a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity overseas, so is unable to continue with the competition.

At the May 25-26 wānanga to prepare their finals performance, Kiwi and Far North music great Troy Kingi was on hand to mentor the youngsters, and he will be there again on Saturday.

Muriwhenua Waitai was among the FNGT competitors to get some guidance, help and support from Far North music icon Troy Kingi, who will be at Saturday’s final.

“[Troy] was a huge hit with the kids, giving his guidance and expert support. Sharing his experiences and expertise was and always is invaluable for our tamariki, and our mentors also,” she said.

“We’re excited to see that the majority of performances are original works created by the finalists themselves. And most original waiata are in te reo Māori, so automatically in the running for the Tiare Lanigan-Best Original Waiata Award.’’

All the finalists have been preparing for the grand finale thanks to project manager Leonie Adams and lead support Jonathan Pirini who are preparing the show, organising and facilitating rehearsals.

“We encourage our finalists’ families, friends, schools and communities to support them. A number of finalists have never performed in front of a large audience on their own, so we put a lot of trust in social media and spaces these tamariki perform in, to respect them and their choice to put themselves out there because this isn’t easy,” Tawhara said.

“A huge thanks to the NZ Music Commission and the Department of Internal Affairs Lottery Community grant, for being major sponsors of this project, and to the trustees of He Whanau Marama Trust for their time and effort to make this happen for not only our young creatives, but the wellbeing of our Far North communities overall.”

Tickets for the final are available from Friday from the FNGT Facebook page or via https://www.eventbrite.co.nz/e/far-norths-got-talent-2024-finals-tickets.



