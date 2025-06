Emergency services attended a house fire on Bucklands Beach Rd around 8.40pm on Wednesday. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police are investigating after a house went up in flames in Bucklands Beach last night.

Fire and Emergency received a call for a house fire on Bucklands Beach Rd at 8.40pm on Wednesday.

Four crews attended the blaze, which was well involved when they arrived, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said.

There were no reports of injury.